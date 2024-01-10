Flossbach Von Storch AG Has $17.97 Million Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 93.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,170 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Copart were worth $17,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Copart by 1,212.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 14.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Copart by 52.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in Copart by 5.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,998,000 after acquiring an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after acquiring an additional 270,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPRT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $47.28 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.09.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. Copart’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

