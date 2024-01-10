Flossbach Von Storch AG Has $21.52 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 169.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Booking were worth $21,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 28.9% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,322,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 46.8% during the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 22.7% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at about $715,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,550.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,300.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,492.15.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG opened at $3,489.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,261.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,079.30. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,179.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3,580.62. The firm has a market cap of $121.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $53.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total transaction of $2,231,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,191,847.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

