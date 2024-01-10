Flossbach Von Storch AG Has $500.38 Million Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Flossbach Von Storch AG cut its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,390,015 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 196,626 shares during the period. Barrick Gold comprises approximately 2.2% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned approximately 1.96% of Barrick Gold worth $500,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 58.2% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.49. The firm has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 580.00, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.56.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 1,300.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOLD. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Veritas Investment Research lowered Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.18.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

