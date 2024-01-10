Flossbach Von Storch AG Purchases 151,058 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,908,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,058 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for approximately 2.9% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned 1.33% of Amphenol worth $664,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 121.7% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,086,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,517 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 172.9% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Amphenol by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 18,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 7,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.38.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $95.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $99.93.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

