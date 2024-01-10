Flossbach Von Storch AG Purchases 25,000 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 125.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Yum China by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum China by 817.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC boosted their price target on Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum China

In other news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $185,950.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,108 shares in the company, valued at $238,952.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Joey Wat bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $647,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,601.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $185,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,952.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Down 3.1 %

Yum China stock opened at $39.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.92. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.45. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.98 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

