Flossbach Von Storch AG Purchases 45,903 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 57.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,761 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,903 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $33,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in McDonald’s by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,557 shares of company stock worth $3,745,656. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $290.86 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $299.35. The company has a market cap of $210.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.14.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.83.

Read Our Latest Report on MCD

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.