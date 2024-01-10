Flossbach Von Storch AG Reduces Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Flossbach Von Storch AG lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,273,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,307,353 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises 2.6% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned approximately 1.14% of 3M worth $587,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.10.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $109.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.94%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

