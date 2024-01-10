Flossbach Von Storch AG Reduces Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Flossbach Von Storch AG lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,321 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 18,093 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Netflix were worth $15,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in Netflix by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,210 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,625,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 34,705 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,105,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in Netflix by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,413 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $482.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $467.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $433.29. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.33 and a fifty-two week high of $500.89. The firm has a market cap of $211.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Citigroup cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $463.88.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

