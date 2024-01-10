Flossbach Von Storch AG Sells 446,610 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Flossbach Von Storch AG reduced its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 446,610 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned 0.19% of Moody’s worth $111,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,659,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,556,000 after purchasing an additional 148,804 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,643,000 after purchasing an additional 38,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after purchasing an additional 914,530 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 98,060.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,127,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,215 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $994,050,000 after purchasing an additional 78,374 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $381.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $363.38.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $373.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.86. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $278.23 and a 12-month high of $396.91.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 37.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $779,610.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,322,993.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,811 shares of company stock worth $4,632,601. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.