Flossbach Von Storch AG Sells 5,027 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Flossbach Von Storch AG decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 156,991 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,027 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Intuit were worth $80,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 50.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 2.8% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 0.5% during the third quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its position in Intuit by 0.7% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.67.

Intuit Trading Up 1.4 %

INTU opened at $613.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $378.22 and a fifty-two week high of $631.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.80 billion, a PE ratio of 66.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $575.66 and its 200 day moving average is $530.32.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

