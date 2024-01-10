Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.67.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FWONK. Morgan Stanley downgraded Formula One Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 299.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 2,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FWONK opened at $62.09 on Wednesday. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $60.95 and a 1 year high of $78.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.41.
Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.57 million. On average, analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.
Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.
