Forsys Metals (TSE:FSY) Shares Up 10.5%

Forsys Metals Corp. (TSE:FSY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 10.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.95. Approximately 104,278 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 199,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.86.

Forsys Metals Trading Up 9.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$183.46 million, a PE ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 0.65.

Forsys Metals (TSE:FSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Forsys Metals

Forsys Metals Corp. together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Africa. The company explores for uranium properties. Its flagship project is the Norasa Uranium Project, which includes the Valencia project and the Namibplaas projects located in the Republic of Namibia.

