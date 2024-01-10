Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.64.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 10.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 5.8% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBIN opened at $77.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.90. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 52 week low of $54.10 and a 52 week high of $80.33.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.22%.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

