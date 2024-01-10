Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Cut to “Underperform” at Wolfe Research

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective points to a potential downside of 21.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Forward Air from $103.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Forward Air from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.29.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Forward Air

Forward Air Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $63.38 on Wednesday. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $60.09 and a fifty-two week high of $121.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.11). Forward Air had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $413.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Forward Air’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Forward Air will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Forward Air

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 15,487.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 726,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,942,000 after buying an additional 721,877 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 809.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 683,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,988,000 after buying an additional 608,430 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,580,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,722,000 after buying an additional 438,069 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,213,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,410,000 after buying an additional 428,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,870,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.