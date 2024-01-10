Foster Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Foster Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 81,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $842,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 261,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 68,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $56.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.8471 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

