Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Receives $35.43 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.91.

Several brokerages have commented on FOXA. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wolfe Research raised FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on FOX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FOX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

FOX Price Performance

FOX stock opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day moving average of $31.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. FOX has a 1 year low of $28.67 and a 1 year high of $37.26.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.13. FOX had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FOX will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $5,757,012.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FOX

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in FOX by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 62,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Aspen Grove Capital LLC lifted its position in FOX by 3.4% during the first quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 36.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 63,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 17,139 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of FOX by 24.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 153,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 30,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

