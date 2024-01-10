Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Shares Gap Up to $13.48

Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.48, but opened at $13.88. Franklin BSP Realty Trust shares last traded at $13.81, with a volume of 55,350 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities raised shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 83.78 and a quick ratio of 83.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.34%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.90%.

Institutional Trading of Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 206,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,556 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 6.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 93,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

