Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH) Shares Purchased by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH – Free Report) by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,574 shares during the period. Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF makes up 1.3% of Portside Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF were worth $6,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF by 2,190.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000.

NYSEARCA FLJH traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.55. 5,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,513. Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $33.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.65 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.73.

The Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (FLJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies in Japan. The fund is currency hedged for USD-based investors. FLJH was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

