Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,754 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on FCX. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.04.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.8 %

FCX stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.35. 2,127,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,997,657. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $46.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.85.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

