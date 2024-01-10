Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Bought by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,420 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.14% of Futu worth $11,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FUTU. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Futu by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Futu by 12.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Futu by 18.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Futu from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Futu from $64.80 to $71.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Futu presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.19.

Futu Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $48.95 on Wednesday. Futu Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $35.91 and a twelve month high of $67.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.79.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 43.99%. The business had revenue of $338.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.72 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

