FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.49) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.88). The consensus estimate for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.74) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.48) EPS.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $2.76. The firm had revenue of $750.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.14 million.

ALNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.85.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $198.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.89. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $148.10 and a 12 month high of $242.39. The company has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of -47.87 and a beta of 0.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $240,703,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,880,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $547,152,000 after buying an additional 651,054 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,139,074,000 after buying an additional 364,021 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 606.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 306,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,005,000 after acquiring an additional 262,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 775,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,317,000 after acquiring an additional 221,259 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,655. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

