FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Issued By Zacks Research

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of America in a report released on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.38 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.41. The consensus estimate for Bank of America’s current full-year earnings is $3.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.22 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BAC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.79.
Bank of America Stock Performance
BAC opened at $33.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.10 and its 200 day moving average is $29.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $266.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $37.00.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Bank of America Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 75.9% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in Bank of America by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.
About Bank of America
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
