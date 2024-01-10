FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Capstone Copper Corp. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:CS)

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Capstone Copper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 7th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Capstone Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capstone Copper’s FY2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$432.27 million during the quarter. Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 8.15%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$6.50 to C$8.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Eight Capital set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Capstone Copper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.92.

TSE CS opened at C$6.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -27.39, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.55, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Capstone Copper has a 1 year low of C$4.40 and a 1 year high of C$7.25.

In related news, Director Robert Gallagher sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.83, for a total value of C$61,463.45. In other Capstone Copper news, Director Robert Gallagher sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.83, for a total value of C$61,463.45. Also, Senior Officer James Craig Whittaker acquired 46,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$299,832.17. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. It owns interests in the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; Mantoverde coppergold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.

