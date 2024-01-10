FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS) Issued By HC Wainwright

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a report issued on Monday, January 8th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.03) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.16). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barinthus Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.14) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Barinthus Biotherapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.35) EPS.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Stock Up 2.1 %

Barinthus Biotherapeutics stock opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.19.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.25. Barinthus Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.72% and a negative net margin of 409.18%.

About Barinthus Biotherapeutics

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel T cell immunotherapeutics to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. It is advancing a pipeline of product candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate designed as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic HBV infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate for persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV); VTP-1000, an autoimmune candidate designed to utilize the SNAP-TI platform to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate designed to treat recurrent prostate cancer; and VTP-1100, a preclinical cancer candidate designed to utilize the SNAP-CI platform to treat patients with HPV-related cancer.

