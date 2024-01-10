FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Issued By Wedbush

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crocs in a report released on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $11.85 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.78. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Crocs’ current full-year earnings is $11.69 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.64 EPS.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.16. Crocs had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 72.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Crocs from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.67.

CROX stock opened at $100.12 on Wednesday. Crocs has a 52-week low of $74.00 and a 52-week high of $151.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.85.

In other news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $426,655.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,297,890.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Crocs news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $426,655.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,531 shares in the company, valued at $11,297,890.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $325,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,514 over the last quarter. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,811,000 after purchasing an additional 247,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Crocs by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $445,893,000 after buying an additional 226,669 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Crocs by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,100,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,215,000 after buying an additional 590,956 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Crocs by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $254,225,000 after buying an additional 36,361 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 14.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $137,433,000 after acquiring an additional 202,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

