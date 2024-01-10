FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) Issued By Raymond James

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a report released on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.00. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dream Industrial REIT’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Dream Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of C$8.08 and a 1-year high of C$9.49.

Dream Industrial REIT ( TSE:DIR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$109.40 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

