FY2023 Earnings Forecast for SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS) Issued By HC Wainwright

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Free Report) – HC Wainwright decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report released on Monday, January 8th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.03) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($4.00). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for SAB Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.63) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for SAB Biotherapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.78) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.94) EPS.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded SAB Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

SAB Biotherapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of SABS opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter. SAB Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 120.36% and a negative net margin of 664.68%.

Institutional Trading of SAB Biotherapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 976,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 244.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 30,041 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SAB Biotherapeutics by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 192,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 42,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

