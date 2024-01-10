FY2023 EPS Estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO) Increased by Raymond James (TSE:KMP)

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 98532 (KMP.TO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.14. Raymond James also issued estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO)’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

98532 has a twelve month low of C$12.04 and a twelve month high of C$14.76.

98532 (KMP.TO) ( TSE:KMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$89.53 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

