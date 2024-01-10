FY2023 EPS Estimates for Capreit Boosted by Analyst (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Capreit in a research note issued on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.39. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capreit’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Capreit Stock Performance

Capreit has a twelve month low of C$20.71 and a twelve month high of C$50.88.

Capreit Announces Dividend

Capreit ( TSE:CAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($2.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C($2.74). The company had revenue of C$268.38 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

