FY2023 EPS Estimates for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Raised by Analyst

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Eversource Energy in a research report issued on Monday, January 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will earn $4.36 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.35. The consensus estimate for Eversource Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.35 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $4.61 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ES. Scotiabank lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Eversource Energy stock opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $86.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.53 and a 200-day moving average of $62.50.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 80.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eversource Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ES. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,262,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 4,397.4% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,072,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,909 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 64.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,067,000 after acquiring an additional 891,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $62,562,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

