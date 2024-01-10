FY2023 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. Raised by Analyst (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Sunday, January 7th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.26 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.04). Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of C$644.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$669.09 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Eight Capital set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.10 to C$9.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$6.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.30.

Shares of TSE HBM opened at C$7.05 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$5.46 and a 1-year high of C$8.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.97, for a total value of C$44,178.00. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

