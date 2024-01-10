FY2023 EPS Estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, January 8th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.28) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.14). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.31) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.17.

LBPH has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $26.50. The company has a market cap of $560.71 million, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 48.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 9,502 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Its lead product candidate is LP352, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

Further Reading

