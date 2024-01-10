FY2023 EPS Estimates for Nucor Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Nucor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $17.68 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $17.62. The consensus estimate for Nucor’s current full-year earnings is $17.75 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Nucor’s FY2024 earnings at $14.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NUE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

Nucor Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $167.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.70. Nucor has a 12-month low of $129.79 and a 12-month high of $182.68. The firm has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its position in Nucor by 3.1% in the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its stake in Nucor by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 1.0% during the second quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,113,656.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $2,644,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,777,564.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,830 shares of company stock worth $12,647,513. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.95%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

