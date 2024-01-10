FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Dutch Bros Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:BROS)

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) – William Blair lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dutch Bros in a report issued on Monday, January 8th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Dutch Bros’ current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $264.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.19 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BROS. Barclays lifted their price target on Dutch Bros from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Dutch Bros from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BROS

Dutch Bros Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. Dutch Bros has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $41.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 715.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BROS. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros

In related news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,641,152 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $158,854,840.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,641,152 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $158,854,840.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 1,293,926 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $37,963,788.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,639,876 shares of company stock worth $218,108,388. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.