FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issued By William Blair

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Five Below in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 8th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $5.56 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.55. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $5.53 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.79 EPS.
Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.04 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.
Five Below Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $191.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $144.57 and a fifty-two week high of $220.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.88.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 72,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,228,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 21.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Five Below by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,525,000.
Five Below Company Profile
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.
