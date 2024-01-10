FY2024 EPS Estimates for Taseko Mines Limited Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Taseko Mines in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 7th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Taseko Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $107.23 million during the quarter. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 2.77%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taseko Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TGB

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

Shares of TGB opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $395.56 million, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.98. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $1.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taseko Mines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,184 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.