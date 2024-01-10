FY2024 EPS Estimates for TFI International Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for TFI International in a report released on Monday, January 8th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will earn $7.30 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.49. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for TFI International’s current full-year earnings is $6.24 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2025 earnings at $9.34 EPS.
TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 21.38%. TFI International’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS.
TFI International stock opened at $133.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.57 and its 200 day moving average is $122.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TFI International has a 52-week low of $100.96 and a 52-week high of $138.16.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1,700.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in TFI International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in TFI International by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in TFI International by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TFI International during the 4th quarter worth about $5,941,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
