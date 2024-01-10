Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target Raised to $49.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Mizuho from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GLPI. Wedbush started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

NASDAQ GLPI traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.51. The stock had a trading volume of 112,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,783. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.92 and its 200 day moving average is $47.10. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.98.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,240,858.17. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,287.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,240,858.17. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,287.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 26,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,301,598.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 242,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,620.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,614 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,353 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.1% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

