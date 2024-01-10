Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Trading Down 4.3%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) dropped 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.60. Approximately 1,300,250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 5,570,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

GOTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gaotu Techedu in a report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.48 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, China Renaissance downgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $962.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90 and a beta of -0.26.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 6.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,598,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after acquiring an additional 238,233 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gaotu Techedu by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,508,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 238,918 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Gaotu Techedu by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,464,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,278,000 after buying an additional 2,214,765 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gaotu Techedu by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,445,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,248,000 after buying an additional 625,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Gaotu Techedu by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,084,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after buying an additional 1,772,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

