Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 275.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 204.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner Trading Up 0.7 %

IT traded up $3.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $440.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,801. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.60 and a twelve month high of $469.58. The stock has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $429.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total value of $14,045,290.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,719 shares in the company, valued at $452,707,948.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total value of $40,056.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,254.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total value of $14,045,290.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,707,948.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,130 shares of company stock worth $35,180,674 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.25.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

