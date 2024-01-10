GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of GEE Group stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $51.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24. GEE Group has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $0.63.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $34.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.36 million. GEE Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GEE Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raffles Associates LP grew its position in shares of GEE Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 9,182,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GEE Group during the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of GEE Group by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 299,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 136,701 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of GEE Group by 345.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,112,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 862,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GEE Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 705,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 47,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

