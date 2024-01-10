GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
GEE Group Price Performance
Shares of GEE Group stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $51.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24. GEE Group has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $0.63.
GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $34.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.36 million. GEE Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GEE Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
About GEE Group
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.
