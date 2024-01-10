General Electric (NYSE:GE) Sets New 12-Month High at $129.49

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $129.49 and last traded at $129.09, with a volume of 369986 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.78.

Several analysts recently commented on GE shares. TheStreet lowered General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $140.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.77.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Motco raised its position in shares of General Electric by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

