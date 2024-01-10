Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Genesco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Genesco in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of GCO stock opened at $28.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.97 and its 200-day moving average is $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.61. Genesco has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $51.04.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.27). Genesco had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genesco will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 1,447.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 295,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 276,543 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 284,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after acquiring an additional 114,053 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Genesco by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 791,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,818,000 after acquiring an additional 93,708 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Genesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,910,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Genesco by 776.7% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 68,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

