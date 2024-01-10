Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 110.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 122.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.9 %

GPC stock opened at $137.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.59. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $181.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

