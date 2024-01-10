Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Shares Sold by AlphaQ Advisors LLC

AlphaQ Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in Gerdau by 6.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 59,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Gerdau by 15.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,010,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 136,089 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Gerdau by 22.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Gerdau by 6.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 73,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 87.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,459,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,499,000 after buying an additional 2,549,004 shares in the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Gerdau Price Performance

NYSE GGB opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.74. Gerdau S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

Gerdau ( NYSE:GGB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Gerdau had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0962 per share. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 31.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America cut Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.60 to $5.10 in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GGB

Gerdau Profile

(Free Report)

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. It operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. The company provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.