Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.29-$2.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GTY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Getty Realty from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Getty Realty from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Getty Realty Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $29.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.92. Getty Realty has a fifty-two week low of $25.95 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.05 and a 200 day moving average of $29.85.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.25). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 39.13%. The firm had revenue of $48.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.68 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Getty Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTY. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the second quarter worth $26,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the second quarter valued at $57,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 68.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 80.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Getty Realty Company Profile

