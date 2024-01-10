Gibson Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO)

Gibson Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 538,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the quarter. EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Gibson Capital LLC owned about 1.11% of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF worth $9,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

BSVO traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.18. 12,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,408. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.82. EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Announces Dividend

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 1.43%.

(Free Report)

The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.