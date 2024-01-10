Gibson Capital LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Gibson Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF comprises about 0.3% of Gibson Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 371.1% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 624.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.23. The stock had a trading volume of 49,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,742. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.59. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $28.37.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.