GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Shares Gap Up to $23.47

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.47, but opened at $24.13. GigaCloud Technology shares last traded at $25.81, with a volume of 1,256,279 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their target price on GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Get GigaCloud Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $998.13 million, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.05.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.21. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $178.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.50 million. Equities analysts expect that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 21.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GigaCloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaCloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.