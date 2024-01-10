Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.
Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Price Performance
GAINZ opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $24.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.59.
About Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 3 reasons Upwork is about to rally 30%
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Barrick Gold stock could soon dig up a new rally
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Here is what BlackRock wants out of 2024`
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.